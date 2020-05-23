Bobby Womack + Patti LaBelle’s “Love Has Finally Come At Last”

Articles

“Love Has Finally Come At Last” by Bobby Womack and Patti LaBelle, a new lyric video in ABKCO’s ongoing series of E Single Video posts, was released today in celebration of LaBelle’s birthday this coming Sunday. The evocative video, directed by the Able Media Ltd. London-based team of Nick Barratt, Ned Miles, Michael Anderson and Lee Gregory, was produced by Robin Klein and Dina Kanner with executive producer Julian Klein.

The track was a massive R&B hit, breaking into Billboard’s Top 3 in 1984 as well as having had an impact on the pop charts at that time. Written by Bobby Womack and Patrick Moten, it’s one of the highlights of the trilogy of records released in the 80’s by Womack from The Poet Series . Acknowledged as one of Womack’s mid-career commercial and artistic triumphs, it was originally released on the Beverly Glen label. The album was produced by Andrew Oldham and James Gadsen with “Love Has Finally Come At Last” as one of three duets between the soul music legends.

Womack’s career spanned six decades and saw him perform, record and write songs in a diverse array of genres including gospel, rock ‘n’ roll, r&b, soul, pop, jazz, blues and even country. In 2009 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones. Womack passed away in 2014.

Patti LaBelle is a multiple Grammy Award winner and recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She continues to tour and just last year was honored by her hometown of Philadelphia with the naming of Patti LaBelle Way.

ABKCO Music & Records, Inc., is one of the world’s leading independent entertainment companies. It is home to iconic music catalogues that include compositions and recordings by Sam Cooke, The Rolling Stones, Bobby Womack, Eric Burdon, The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, Marianne Faithfull, The Kinks as well as the Cameo Parkway masters by such artists as Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Clint Eastwood, The Dovells, ? &The Mysterians, The Orlons, Dee Dee Sharp, Charlie Gracie, and The Tymes. Releases on ABKCO’s SAR Records include albums by L.C. Cooke, The Soul Stirrers, Billy Preston, Johnnie Taylor, The Valentinos and more. ABKCO Records latest release is Marianne Faithful’s Come And Stay With Me on 2xLP. ABKCO is active on many fronts, including the release of critically lauded soundtracks, compilations, reissues from its catalog, film, commercial placement of its master recordings and music publishing properties in all media. One Night in Miami…, ABKCO’s latest theatrical production, received a nomination for the 2017 Olivier Award for Best New Play and is being adapted as a Major Motion Picture. ABKCO Films next release is Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Psychomagic: A Healing Art. ABKCO’s latest TV production is The Durrells in Corfu, based on Gerald Durrell’s book The Corfu Trilogy.

*Feature image credit: BET’s “Soul Train” ©2020 Viacom-CBS Media Networks. All Rights Reserved. Used with permission

