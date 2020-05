Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 20:21 Hits: 4

Mac McAnally, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year, will be out with "Once in a Lifetime" on July 31 on Mailboat Records. Mailboat is the label owned by Jimmy Bufffett. McAnally is a longstanding member of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band. McAnally had a hand in writing every song except Lennon and McCartney's "Norwegian Wood."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11177