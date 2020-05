Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 20:21 Hits: 5

Florida Georgia Line and Steve Earle lead the new releases out today. Florida Georgia Line dropped "6-Pack," which is a six-song EP. The release contains the current single "I Love My Country." Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had a hand in writing four of the six cuts and also helped produce. Earle & the Dukes are out with "Ghosts of West...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11178