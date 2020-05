Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 13:56 Hits: 4

To fight coronavirus misinformation, Hollywood stars are handing over their social media accounts to experts from the US to Nigeria to straighten the record. Julia Roberts first passed the mic to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/celebrities-pass-the-mic-to-covid-19-experts/a-53535010?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf