Jorma Kaukonen’s 8th Free Quarantine Concert Live From Fur Peace Ranch

Quality involvement! Join us as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 8th solo free Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m. EDT. For seven weeks Jorma has been performing, telling true-life tales and talking about his songs, often playing them on the very guitar he wrote the song on. It is a fascinating look at this artist’s history and influences. The sound quality is clear and the filming visually revealing. You can even steal a lick or two!

In the never a dull moment category you now need to go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show. The alternative is to go to youtube shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one! Subscribe for Quarantine #8.

In the meantime, in case you missed it, here is last week’s concert: