Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:03 Hits: 2

The Atlanta rapper discusses his new alter ego (and its eponymous upcoming album), how he's handling the pandemic, and why he loves to get fully dressed even if he has nowhere to go

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/gunna-wunna-interview-1003653/