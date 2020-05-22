The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Troubadours' fiddler Nix plans solo effort

Turnpike Troubadours fiddler Kyle Nix will release his debut solo album "Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories" on June 26. Nix crafted a western-inspired collection of literary songs, which tell stories from Nix's own history as well as many of the unique characters he "may or may not have encountered" throughout his years on the road. Nix was backed on the album by many of his Turnpike bandmates. "Blue Eyes" is the first single....

