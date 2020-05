Articles

The original release date for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's new album Reunions was May 15th. But in an effort to help struggling brick and mortar independent record stores, the songwriter chose to make his new album available in physical form the week before, on May 8th, exclusively to retail record establishments.

