Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:04 Hits: 6

Vibraphonist Stefon Harris gives us a lesson in empathy on and off the bandstand with his band Blackout.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/859446035/stefon-harris-a-generations-preeminent-voice-of-the-vibraphone?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music