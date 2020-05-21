The Jayhawks announce XOXO

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

The Jayhawks will release their 11th album, "XOXO," on July 10 via Sham/Thirty Tigers. The album is a change of pace for the band because for the first time it, all four members - Gary Louris, Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg and Tim O'Reagan - are on lead vocal and contribute songs. The album was recorded in late 2019 at Pachyderm and Flowers Studios in Minnesota. "This Forgotten Town" was just released as a single. The track list is: 1. This Forgotten Town (Perlman/Louris/O'Reagan)...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11175