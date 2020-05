Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 15:36 Hits: 3

Watch 'Cottonwood Trees' by Sister Species, a Minneapolis-based chamber-folk septet fronted by accordionist/songwriter Emily Kastrul. Taken from new album 'Light Exchanges', out this week.

The post Watch Sister Species ‘Cottonwood Trees’ from New Album appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/sister-species-cottonwood-trees/