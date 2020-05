Articles

Tim McGraw today joined the increasingly long list of 2020 tours being postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. McGraw posted on social media, "I hope my live shows are proof enough of how much I absolutely love performing for you guys. I'm so sad to have to cancel this year's Here on Earth Tour, but everyone's safety has to be the top priority....

