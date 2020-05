Articles

Jason Aldean scuttled his 2020 We Back Tour today, one of three tours postponed today in the wake of COVID-19. "We're making the call to postpone my We Back Tour until 2021," Aldean posted on social media. "The health and safety of my fans, my band and crew and all the local workers in your town who help pull off our shows each night is...

