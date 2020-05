Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Secretly Canadian announces a new Jason Molina record, Eight Gates, to be released on August 7th. The album features nine previously unheard tracks including lead single 'Shadow Answers The Wall' which is out now.

