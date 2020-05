Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 15:49 Hits: 6

Believe it or not, but this crazy-eyed and mowhawked wild man known by many as Joe Buck, or Joe Buck Yourself, was a very big part of revitalizing country and roots music in the 90's and beyond. He was one of the originals who set up shop on Lower Broadway in Nashville, and later played bass of Hank3.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/joe-buck-re-emerges-after-extended-period-out-of-the-public-eye/