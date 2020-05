Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

It turns out Saving Country Music wasn't the only one that thought the chorus of the recent new single from Florida Georgia Line called "I Love My Country" sounded eerily similar to the chorus of a Kane Brown song called "Short Skirt Weather." Now Kane Brown and his co-writers have officially been added as songwriters.

