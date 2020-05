Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

David Ramirez's latest full-length sees the Texas-based singer-songwriter turn his Americana sound into something far more expansive; listen to the title track 'My Love Is A Hurricane'.

