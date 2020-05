Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

Tiny Desk video producer Maia Stern chooses five artists, from Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis to Angel Olsen, who prove the Tiny Desk is a great outlet for performing solo.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/856865578/1-is-the-tiniest-number-our-5-favorite-solo-tiny-desk-concerts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music