Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 15:30 Hits: 3

Thomas Rhett announced today that The Center Point Road Tour is being postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. "Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well," said Rhett. "I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines - our health care...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11169