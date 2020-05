Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Watch celebrated Irish singer-songwriter Brona McVittie in an exclusive Folk Radio session performing stripped-back versions of The Green Man/Eileen Aroon, both of which feature on her forthcoming sophomore album The Man in the Mountain.

