Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 13:45 Hits: 3

The year 2020 was to be a big Beethoven bash, in honor of the composer's 250th birthday. Then came the pandemic. Now the standout events in Ludwig van Beethoven's hometown are being rescheduled for 2021.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/undeterred-by-coronavirus-the-beethoven-anniversary-gets-another-year/a-53510708?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf