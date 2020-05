Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 14:12 Hits: 3

Politicians and tour operators are doing their utmost to save the tourism industry in the EU. Countries such as Croatia are pushing for rapid reopening — because without tourism they are facing economic collapse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-eu-s-summer-travel-rebound-from-coronavirus-pandemic/a-53511166?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf