Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour

The farewell tour of Rascal Flatts was canceled today, the band announced on social media. It was unclear if the trio of Gary Levox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney would tour to makr their farewell. The band formed in Columbus, Ohio in 1999. The tour was scheduled to began on July 17, in Rogers, Ark. and finish on Oct. 30 in Nashville. The start already had been postponed once from June to July due to COVID-19....

