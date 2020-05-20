Lady Antebellum postpones tour

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

In a day where country artists announced tour postponements due to COVID-19, add Lady Antebellum to the list. While the trio pledged go return the road, there was no indication when that would happen. Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts also announced postponement of their tours today. The Lady A Ocean 2020 Tour was slated to start May 21 in Albuquerque, N.M. and conclude Sept. 12 in Nashville with Maddie and Tae along with Jake Owen opening....

