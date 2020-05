Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 08:06 Hits: 4

Composer, musician, luthier and curator Buck Curran is a man of many talents, as No Love is Sorrow further testifies. A bewitching album that pulls the listener in many directions and exposes them to many emotions.

The post Buck Curran: No Love is Sorrow appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/buck-curran-no-love-is-sorrow/