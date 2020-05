Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 13:05 Hits: 1

Santana had a brush with major success as a member of the band Malo, and made significant contributions to the breadth of Latin popular music.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/2020/05/19/857397725/jorge-santana-malo-guitarist-and-latin-rock-maestro-dead-at-68?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music