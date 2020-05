Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Kathleen Edwards returns to music with her highly anticipated new album, Total Freedom, August 14 on Dualtone Records. Listen to lead single Options Open.

