Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:06 Hits: 4

Our Tune of the Day comes from Kentucky-based guitarist, composer, archivist and writer, Nathan Salsburg. It's from his recent home-recorded Landwerk Demos featuring just electric guitar, homemade lap-steel, and 78-rpm record samples.

The post Tune of the Day: Nathan Salsburg – Landwerk 03 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/tune-of-the-day-nathan-salsburg-landwerk-03/