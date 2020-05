Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 16:01 Hits: 3

Cooking is a great way to beat the lockdown blues but can add a few pounds to your waist. Who cares since no one's hitting the pool in a bathing suit right now anyway? Posters in Berlin offer some culinary inspiration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cooking-to-stave-off-lockdown-fatigue-recipes-from-high-profile-chefs/a-53500180?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf