Fabian Holland: Under the Red Island Bakery (+ Video Premiere)

Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

A set full of character, depth and textured music made with unpretentious skill and consideration, Under the Red Island Bakery is a special kind of album that doesn't appear very often. An enduring treat that will be played to death, this one will stick to your stereo and make itself hard to forget.

