The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fabian Holland: Under the Red Island Bakery (+ Video Premiere)

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

A set full of character, depth and textured music made with unpretentious skill and consideration, Under the Red Island Bakery is a special kind of album that doesn't appear very often. An enduring treat that will be played to death, this one will stick to your stereo and make itself hard to forget.

The post Fabian Holland: Under the Red Island Bakery (+ Video Premiere) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/fabian-holland-under-the-red-island-bakery/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version