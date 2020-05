Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 08:13 Hits: 5

Brian Ó hEadhra and Fiona MacKenzie return with Tuath...a tribute to the Gaelic Northlands and their peoples, an amalgam of their culture, their history and their mythologies. ...a breath-taking and hugely enjoyable album.

