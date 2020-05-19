The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stapleton postpones All American Road Show to '21

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Chris Stapleton announced today he was postponing this year's All-American Road Show until 2021, another victim of COVID-19. "We are very sorry to announce that this year's All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021," he said in a social media post. "We've made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority."...

