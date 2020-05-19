Stapleton postpones All American Road Show to '21

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 09:32 Hits: 4

Chris Stapleton announced today he was postponing this year's All-American Road Show until 2021, another victim of COVID-19. "We are very sorry to announce that this year's All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021," he said in a social media post. "We've made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11168