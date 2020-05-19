The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

David Hockney offers optimism in interview: The World is Beautiful

Watch David Hockney's interview with the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art - with this being Mental Health Awareness Week with a focus on kindness, his message was one of positivity and optimism - The world is very, very beautiful if you look at it.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/david-hockney-offers-optimism-in-interview-the-world-is-beautiful/

