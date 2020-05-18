Sonny Landreth to Perform The Parlor Room Home Sessions May 19

Articles

Tomorrow night (Tuesday, May 19th at 8pm EDT), the legendary Blues guitarist Sonny Landreth will team up with Signature Sounds to take part in The Parlor Room Home Sessions.

The team at Signature Sounds created The Parlor Room Home Sessions to help artists and fans stay connected during these turbulent times.

During the session please consider leaving a tip to support your favorite artists. The majority of all donations go directly to the artists, while the rest helps The Parlor Room stay afloat and ensure that they can re-open their doors as a place for these artists to return to and perform.

So far these sessions have raised over $55,000 for the musicians!

This is Sonny’s first time performing a long solo set.

Make sure to check out the live stream tomorrow night @ 8pm EDT

Signature Sounds was formed by Jim Olsen and Mark Thayer in 1995 to promote the burgeoning acoustic music scene in and around Northampton, MA. In 2012 they opened The Parlor Room, an intimate 95 seat live performance venue presenting concerts several nights per week. With artists having to put their tours, album releases, and other plans on hold due to COVID-19, Signature Sounds has launched The Parlor Room Home Sessions, a new live-streaming portal in which artists can perform for and connect directly with their fans from the safety of their own homes. During the performance sessions, donations are collected via PayPal and Venmo and paid directly to the artists. To date, more than $55,000 has been raised by the Parlor Room Home Sessions series.

