Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

Heat Check salutes the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest entries that could hold their own among the worlds of R&B, hip-hop, reggae, pop and more.

(Image credit: YouTube/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/05/18/857133657/heat-check-tiny-desk-contest-2020-edition?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music