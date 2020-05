Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 15:22 Hits: 2

Yiddish enthusiasts around the world are kvelling and plotzing at the revival of their favorite language in recent popular culture. But what makes Yiddish so unique and exciting?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/yiddish-celebration-of-life-language-of-remembrance/a-53487024?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf