Erland Cooper’s Orkney Triptych Barbican takeover with Alex Kozobolis

This month sees the release of Erland Cooper's final album in his Orkney Triptych series with Hether Blether. Along this journey, Alex Kozobolis has been complimenting Cooper's creations with stunning film work. This week they will take over the Barbican Instagram.

Erland Cooper's Orkney Triptych & Barbican takeover with Alex Kozobolis

