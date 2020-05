Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 09:42

After years spent honing his craft, this Summer sees Cork-based Irish folk singer-songwriter, Paddy Dennehy releases his soul-searching debut album, Little Light. Watch ‘Painting Of A New Country’, his new single out on May 29th.

