Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

The singer-songwriter joins us from her living room in Los Angeles to belt out acoustic versions of her songs "Once a Friend," "Wasted Youth," and "Rollin'"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/diana-gordon-in-my-room-video-1000804/