Lone Canadian in the Blues Category, Harpdog Brown Wins ISC

The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is the world’s largest international songwriting competition, receiving over 18,000 entries from 140 countries in 2019. More than $150,000 in cash and merchandise is awarded to 71 winners in 23 categories covering all genres of music.

In the blues category, one Canadian artist stood out. Harpdog Brown won 3rd place with his song, “No Eyes For Me,” which is on his self-released album, For Love & Money.

“Canada has a long tradition of great songwriters, and this continues to be reflected in ISC’s winners,” said Candace Avery, Founder/Director of ISC. “Every year, Canadians excel in the competition, and we are proud to celebrate their artistry and achievements.”

In all, 40 Canadian songs are winners in the competition, garnering two First Places, one Second Place, four Third Places, and 33 Honorable Mentions. Remember that’s across 23 categories of music. Judges included: Coldplay, Tom Waits, Kevin Gates, Cam, American Authors, Kristian Bush (Sugarland), Avery Lipman (Founder/President, Republic Records), and more.

Brown was up against some stiff competition, following behind only Jeff Schroedl (Altered Five Blues Band), and Robert T Wilson (Teresa James And The Rhythm Tramps), both of whom are Americans. Other prominent songwriters in the blues category included Anna Scionti, Regina Bonelli & Tomas Doncker, Jenny Langer, and Silas & Samuel McCoy to name just a few.

You can grab a free MP3 of the song by joining the Dog House Fanclub!

*Feature image Mark Maryanovich courtesy of Think Tank Music Network

