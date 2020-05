Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 12:04 Hits: 3

Instead of leaving super fans without glitter, glam and hard-rock hallelujah, the annual event now in it's 64th year, will air a live two-hour special available for viewing in more than 40 countries.

(Image credit: EBU/Kris Pouw)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/16/857344021/eurovision-song-contest-to-shine-a-light-with-pandemic-special?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music