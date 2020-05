Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020

NPR's Scott Simon talks with the R&B singer dubbed "the Ugandan Frank Ocean" about his album GERG and his experience reconciling his sexuality with the community that raised him.

(Image credit: Forest Aragon/Courtesy of the artist)

