Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 11:25 Hits: 5

Our Song of the Day comes from Brighton via Cornwall indie-folk act Lily Hayes with her new single 'Still Young' - a moving exploration of first love and vulnerability in self-assurance.

The post Premiere: Lily Hayes – Still Young (Song of the Day) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/premiere-lily-hayes-still-young-song-of-the-day/