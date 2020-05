Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 11:57 Hits: 2

On Stormweere, the new album from new Belgian band Spilar, they revel in their diversity sharing songs from their Flanders homeland alongside contemporary and self-written gems.

The post Spilar: Stormweere appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/05/spilar-stormweere/