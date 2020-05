Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 03:09 Hits: 6

"I was just amazed how beautiful these boys looked. And being a photographer then, it was a photographer's dream," Kirchherr told NPR about the first time she saw the Beatles.

(Image credit: Max Scheler - K & K/Redferns)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/15/857303574/her-gift-to-the-beatles-was-immeasurable-photographer-astrid-kirchherr-dies-at-8?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music