Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 09:44 Hits: 5

One day after Runaway June was down to a duo, the group announced it has a new member, Natalie Stovall. The group announced via social media: "Everyone meet the newest member of Runaway June, @nataliestovall!! We couldn't be more excited for the future and we can't wait to perform again soon. We love you all more than words could ever express,...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11163