You can't get 30 seconds into this new record from T.J. Hernandez without being convinced you've landed in the right place. The voice is somewhere between Cody Jinks and Jamey Johnson. The music is pure uncut country. The production is just about perfect. And the songs hit the spot. It's a traditional country oasis.

