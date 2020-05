Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

It's within a contentious environment that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit deliver 'Reunions' to what will be thunderous and virtual universal applause from critics, while many conservative country fans will write him off without a fair listen. But like most things in politics and life, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-jason-isbells-reunions/