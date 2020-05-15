Neil Young to Release ‘Homegrown,’ Lost Album, 45 Years Later

Articles

Homegrown, a lost 1975 album by Neil Young, will finally be released on June 19 via Reprise Records.

The 12-track album is “the unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes a Time,” describes Neil. Five tracks went on to other records, including the title track and “Star of Bethlehem,” but seven other tracks from Homegrown have yet to be heard. “I apologize. This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest. It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on,” he confirms in a statement.

“So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind….but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place,” he continues.

“Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away. Recorded in analogue in 1974 and early 1975 from the original master tapes and restored with love and care by John Hanlon.

“Levon Helm is drumming on some tracks, Karl T Himmel on others, Emmylou Harris singing on one, Homegrown contains a narration, several acoustic solo songs never even published or heard until this release and some great songs played with a great band of my friends, including Ben Keith – steel and slide – Tim Drummond – bass and Stan Szelest – piano.

“Anyway, it’s coming your way in 2020, the first release from our archive in the new decade. Come with us into 2020 as we bring the past.”

This release comes on the heels of Young announcing Road of Plenty, an archival LP comprised of rare recordings captured during his 1986 world tour with his band Crazy Horse. Road of Plenty will be out next year.

Listen to “Try” from Homegrown, featuring Levon Helm and Emmylou Harris.

