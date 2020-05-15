The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Raye announces pro-business concert in Utah

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Collin Raye will headline a free live concert in Utah on May 30 in support of those wanting to reopen business despite COVID-19. Raye will play at a concert sponsored by the Utah Business Revival, in Kaysville, Utah. The event marks Raye's first public performance since COVID-19 ushered in national "safer-at-home" orders. As a result, concerts have not been held with many acts canceling tours until it was safe to tour....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11164

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version