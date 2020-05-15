Raye announces pro-business concert in Utah

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:19 Hits: 4

Collin Raye will headline a free live concert in Utah on May 30 in support of those wanting to reopen business despite COVID-19. Raye will play at a concert sponsored by the Utah Business Revival, in Kaysville, Utah. The event marks Raye's first public performance since COVID-19 ushered in national "safer-at-home" orders. As a result, concerts have not been held with many acts canceling tours until it was safe to tour....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11164